Gov Bello condoles, assures family of Ibrahim Linco of Gov’t support

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday condoled with the family of the late political icon and the Chairman, Kogi State Elders Advisory Council, East, Alhaji Ibrahim Linco Ocheje while assuring them of the support of his government.

The Governor who attended the Islamic burial rites for the late political icon at the Ankpa Central Mosque and the internment in his country home, Inyologwu of Ankpa Local Government Area described the demise of Linco as shocking and painful.

While urging Muslim Immah to live a sacrificial life, Governor Bello said late Ibrahim Linco lived for his community, the Igala Nation, Kogi state and humanity in general noting that his death has created a vacuum too difficult to fill.

”Alhaji Ibrahim Linco lived a life worthy of emulation. He stood by his community, Kogi state and humanity at large. Linco was selfless and kind in the course of his sujourn on earth. The event of today is another opportunity for us to examine ourselves and to realise the need to be kind to each other at any given opportunity”, he said.

The Governor assured the wife and children of the late political icon and industrialist of government support while urging them to take solace in the remarkable life Linco lived.

In his prayers, Governor Bello noted that death is inevitable and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul while praying Allah to forgive his shortcomings and make Aljanatu Firdaus his final home.

The Governor attended the burial along with top government officials.

Alhaji Ibrahim Linco Ocheje was the Chairman of the Elders Advisory Council, Kogi East. He was also former zonal Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Kogi East.

Born 29 July 1949, Linco died after an illness at the age of 69.

