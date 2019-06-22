Home | News | General | Osinbajo heads to U.S, meets Pence
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Abuja – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Nigeria on Saturday for U.S. where he will be meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Mr Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.

L-R: Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa (Traffic Gridlock Resolution), Mr. Kayode Opeifa; Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Controller, Federal Road Maintenance, Lagos, Engr. Ademola Kuti during the Vice President’s inspection tour of the Apapa Traffic Situation on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Ahead of his meeting with Pence on Wednesday in Washington D.C, Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

In his meeting with Pence, Osinbajo will be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the U.S.

He will be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.

The vice president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday. (NAN)

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

