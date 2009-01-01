Home | News | General | Daura zonal pilgrims office begins orientation for 137 intending pilgrims

Daura (Katsina State) – The Daura Zonal Pilgrims Office in Katsina State has commenced pilgrims orientation for the conduct of the 2019 Hajj exercise scheduled to begin in July.

Malam Usman Daura, the Zonal Pilgrims Welfare Officer, who addressed the 137 intending pilgrims in Daura on Saturday said the orientation was aimed at educating the pilgrims about basic rudiments of the Hajj.

He said the orientation would last for the period of two weeks as they would be subjected to both the theoretical and practical aspects the Hajj.

He added that “they would be exposed to how Arafat, Safa, Marwa and circus ambulation of the Holy Ka’aba.

He said that after the orientation, the intending pilgrims would be subjected to medical examinations to determine their health conditions.

He said the women would also have to undergo pregnancy test to ensure that no pregnant woman is allowed to travel to the Holy land.

Dauda lauded the efforts of the Katsina State Government especially the management of the state pilgrims welfare agency for early commencement of the entire process.

He also lauded the adequate provision of logistics for the conduct of the exercise.

Malam Hassan Bindawa, an Assistant Director, Operations, said the agency had concluded all the necessary arrangements for transportation of the pilgrims to the Holy land through Max Airlines.

According to him, the agency has so far processed about 70 per cent of the travel visas of the pilgrims.

He said “We are expecting a total of 3,000 intending pilgrims that would perform this year’s Hajj from this state.”

He said that accommodation had been secured closer to the two holy mosques in Makka and Medina.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has slated July 10 as the day for the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj. (NAN)

