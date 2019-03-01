2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Burundi Starting XI
Super Eagles Starting XI against Burundi at 2019 African Cup of Nations
DANIEL AKPEYI (GK)
TEMITAYO AINA
WILLIAM EKONG
ABDULLAHI SHEHU
KENNETH OMERUO
WILFRED NDIDI
PETER ETEBO
JOHN OBI MIKEL (C)
SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE
EBERE ONUACHU
ALEX IWOBI
