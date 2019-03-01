Home | News | General | 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Burundi Starting XI
2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Burundi Starting XI



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  12 hours 23 minutes ago
Super Eagles Starting XI against Burundi at 2019 African Cup of Nations

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

DANIEL AKPEYI ‏(GK)
TEMITAYO AINA
WILLIAM EKONG
ABDULLAHI SHEHU
KENNETH OMERUO
WILFRED NDIDI
PETER ETEBO
JOHN OBI MIKEL ‏(C)
SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE
EBERE ONUACHU
ALEX IWOBI

