I didn’t mean any harm by praising Cee-c- Uti Nwachukwu

Nigerian actor, model and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu was in the news earlier in the week when he declared Big Brother Nigeria 2018 contestant, Cee-C, as most successful alumnus of the reality TV show.

The outspoken entertainer was condemned on social media for making such a statement. The pressure made him rephrase the statement, tagging Cee-c ‘one of the’ most successful former housemates of the competition.

Speaking further in a chat, he said: “I’m not here to offend anybody. I’m all about peace and love. If anybody was offended, I just need to let them know that there was no harm meant. I made that statement with a free mind. It had nothing to do with anybody. But it apparently made other people feel uncomfortable, and that was why I rephrased the statement.”



Asked why most reality TV show stars hardly have successful careers, he said: “I don’t really notice that. But not all the winners want to pursue a life in front of the cameras. And when you’re not doing things in front of the camera, it feels like you’re not doing well. People are doing things in different spheres of life, and it doesn’t mean they are not making headway. Just because one is not successful in front of the camera doesn’t mean one is not doing well.”

