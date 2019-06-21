Home | News | General | Actress Iyabo Ojo marks son’s 20th birthday with sweet words

- Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s son has clocked 20

- Festus Oladunjoye Ojo clocked 20 on June 21

- To celebrate the occasion, his mother shared several of his photos and accompanied it with prayers and words of appreciation

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has been able to build an image for herself as a family woman who cares very much for her kids.

This is very apparent in how she celebrates their victories and important occasions on social media.

Just recently, the mother of two celebrated her son’s birthday with loving words on social media.

Festus Oladunjoye Ojo clocked 20 on June 21, 2019 and his mother did not disappoint with her usual show of love. The actress explained that her son has brought nothing but sunshine, strength, happiness and joy to her life. See her post below:

Happy birthday to him.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo was in tears as she recounted the story of her unhappy marriage on Mothers' Day.

In celebration of Mothers' day, the actress put up a video where she recounted a bit of her story, how she got to know her husband married her not because of love but because she was pregnant. She went on to reveal how her husband was 'not available even while they were still together'.

According to her, today, her tears are all tears of joy as she is now very grateful for her life. And she is sharing her story for women to know no matter what they pass through while training their children, it will always get better.

[embedded content]

