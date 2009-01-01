Home | News | General | Kaduna mosque reverts to daily prayers after ban on Friday prayer

Sequel to the ban on Friday prayers at the newly commissioned Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) mosque by the Kaduna state government, the mosque has reverted to conducting the usual five daily prayers.

Daily Trust reports that the mosque which was recently built and commissioned by a businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda aka ASD, is located on Yakubu Avenue, Kaduna GRA.

Legit.ng gathered that the state government, through the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA), banned the mosque from conducting Friday prayers for violating the building permit approved for it.

It was learnt that the mosque did not conduct Friday prayers, therefore residents now perform only the five daily prayers in the mosque.

A resident said: “We are only praying the five daily prayers in the mosque since the ban on Juma’at prayers. We heard it was the government that ordered for the stoppage, and since then only daily prayers are observed.”

Architect Fausat Ibikunle, the general manager of KASUPDA, said the agency had no objection to the mosque being there as a regular daily prayers mosque where residents quietly go to say their prayers but would not allow Friday prayers.

Ibukunle said the main reason for stopping the Juma’at prayers was failure of the mosque’s owner to comply with the building permit given to him by the agency.

She explained that the owner applied for a licence to renovate a small compound mosque which was approved but turned it to a Juma’at mosque.

“I think we gave them approval in 2018, but we saw on social media and other places that they wanted to commission a Juma’at mosque in that area, so we got worried because we know it was a residential area and we didn’t approve any Juma’at mosque in that area.

“I personally went there and saw that it was the same mosque that we approved. I called for the file; of course we know that what we approved was not a Juma’at mosque. So we had to write them and tell them that we are not going to allow that. There is no how government will allow a Juma’at mosque there,” she said.

She further said by the time the information got to them, it was close to the date of a marriage they wanted to do at the mosque and that the agency told them it had nothing to do with the marriage.

“I assured them that we were not trying to sabotage their programme and further assured them that they could do what they wanted to do, but that subsequently there should be no Juma’at prayers there,” she said.

