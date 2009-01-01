Home | News | General | PSG superstar wanted by Man City confirms his departure at the French champions

- Dani Alves has confirmed that he will not be playing for Paris-Saint-Germain next season

- The Brazilian footballer has spent two seasons at the Paris-based club before he left

- Alves has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer

Brazilian football star Dani Alves has confirmed that he will be leaving French club Paris-Saint-Germain after spending two seasons in Paris.

During his stay with Paris-Saint-Germain, the former Barcelona and Juventus star won the Lique 1 title with the club.

But after rejecting the chance to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes, he has decided to leave for a new venture.

The 36-year-old agile defender confirmed his exit at Juventus after scoring for Brazil against Peru at the 2019 Copa America.

"Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.

"I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club.

"I would like to thank all the staff for their affection, respect and complicity from day one. You make this club a little more special,'' Dani Alves explained.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves has been linked with Manchester City, but Man United could make a move for him should they fail in their pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

