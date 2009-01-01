Home | News | General | AFCON 2019: Mikel reacts to Super Eagles slim victory over Burundi in Group B match

- John Mikel Obi has admitted that Nigeria's open win over Burundi was not an easy one

- The 32-year-old was substituted in the early stages of the second half in the game

- Odoin Ighalo scored a 77th minute to give Nigeria all three points and go top of Group B

John Mikel Obi has praised Burundi's bravery against the Super Eagles during the AFCON 2019 Group B tournament in Egypt.

The three-time African champions defeated the Swallows by a 1-0 courtesy of an Odion Ighalo's strike in the 77th minute.

And Super Eagles captain Mikel has heaped praises on their opponents who game them a run for their money at Alexandria.

“Yeah, it’s not an easy group, it’s a very tough group,” Mikel told reporters after the game.

“You can see from today – they [Burundi] are a very organized team, very tough to break down. We were lucky to get the goal.

“I think we played well. We had most of the ball, but we couldn’t break them down – we couldn’t get the goal. So it was very crucial for us to get these three points today.”

Mikel hopes the Super Eagles can win their next game against the Syli Nationale of Guinea which guarantee Nigeria's qualification into the round of 16.

“We need to try again to win the next game. We need to try also to win the second game and hopefully qualify from this group as quickly as possible – and then look forward to the next stage,” the 32-year-old midfielder added.

