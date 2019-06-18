Home | News | General | Comedian Seyi Law emotional as daughter Tiwa wishes him a happy birthday in adorable video

Nigerian comedian and actor, Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyi Law, recently turned a year older on June 23 and his daughter Tiwa's cute message to her father has melted many hearts.

It is very clear to see that comedian Seyi Law does not play when it comes to showing his cute 2-year-old daughter, Tiwa how much he loves and adores her.

Well little Tiwa certianly feels the same way about her father and this is seen in the beautiful and absolutely heart-melting video she did to celebrate him on his birthday. In the video, she is seen singing a birthday song to him in the most adorable way.

Sharing the video, Seyi Law thanked everyone who celebrated him on his birthday:"I was on an emotional rollercoaster with all your messages and posts. Thanks for your kind words and love. God bless you all abundantly. I am grateful now and always."

Recall in 2017, the comedian splashed lots of money celebrating Tiwa when she turned a year old.

After reportedly spending much on his daughter’s first birthday in Nigeria, the popular Nigerian comedian staged another party for her in London.

The proud papa had mounted a billboard along the Marina, CMS axis in Lagos to showcase his daughter on her first birthday in September.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s son, Juwon, clocked nine on June 18, 2019. To celebrate, his mother shared lovely photos on social media as she penned down a sweet note to appreciate him.

In a caption to one of the photos, Mercy described her son as a young king. She added that God gave her the most precious gift nine years ago.

