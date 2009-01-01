Home | News | General | Why should Yahoo boys be arrested? It’s just a game - BBNaija Gifty says

Cybercrime is an issue affecting the image of Nigeria and its citizens in many parts of the world and in recent times, there have been an outcry from concerned individuals over the menace.

However, some citizens still seem to think it is not a crime while others say it is a way for Nigerians to collect back what the colonial masters took.

Just recently, BBNaija star, Gifty Powers, shared her opinion on the popular internet fraud called Yahoo Yahoo.

According to her it is not a crime but only a game. In a post shared on her social media page, she wrote: “Why should Yahoo boys be arrested though? It’s just a game. It’s either you gain or you lose.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

BBNaija Gifty speaks on cybercrime Photo: @officialgiftypowers / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nawa o.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Gifty took to her page to throw shade at the father of her child.

It could be recalled that Gifty recently got into a social media war with her ex-boyfriend and singer Mr 2Kay. The singer claimed that Gifty’s baby girl, Alisha, is his daughter but the young lady disclosed that only a mother knows the true paternity of her baby’s father.

On January 14, Gifty decided to slam all fathers who fail to take full responsibility of their children. She disclosed that they will die a miserable death.

