Home | News | General | Gernot Rohr speaks about Super Eagles' win over Burundi, makes big revelation

- Gernot Rohr has explained that his players had a tough game against Burundi in AFCON 2019

- Super Eagles defeated Burundi 1-0 in their opening game at this year's Nations Cup in Egypt

- Odion Ighalo scored the only goal of the match after receiving nice pass from Ola Aina

Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr has admitted that Burundi were very tough for his team despite beating them 1-0 on Saturday, June 22, in AFCON 2019 game.

It took the Super Eagles 77 minutes to break the deadlock at the Alexandria Stadium thanks to a cool finish from substitute Odion Ighalo.

Burundi were playing in their first game at the African Nations Cup and the Super Eagles were tipped to record a convincing win over them.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

But Mikel Obi and his teammates labored before they could even score the winning goal which gave Nigeria the three points.

“It was a very difficult match for us because this team of Burundi is very organised. Olivier - the coach, I know him very well and he has a lot of experience.

“They also qualified from a tough group that has Gabon, Mali and they come through. We saw the games, they were unbeaten in the qualifiers.

“It was not easy, especially very difficult to score the first goal. If the first goal is not coming quickly, you suffer and you have to work hard to score and to win the matches,'' Rohr told reporters after the game.

READ ALSO: Nigeria vs Burundi: Football fans praise Odion Ighalo and Ola Aina after 1-0 win

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, June 22, began their campaign at the 2019 African Nations Cup with a 1-0 win over Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium.

It was a tough game for the Super Eagles as they labored so well before they could get the winning goal in the second half.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu had the first chance when he sent a header towards goal, but Burundi goalie Jonathan Nahimana was there to comfortably save it.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles will avoid World Cup mistakes at AFCON 2019 - John Ogu| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...