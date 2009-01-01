Home | News | General | FIFA Womens World Cup 2019: Super Falcons refuse to leave hotel rooms due to unpaid allowances

- Super Falcons are adamant their bonuses have to be paid before they leave their hotel rooms in France

- Reports claim the players want their allowances for AWCON qualifiers against Senegal and Gambia

- The Falcons lost their round of 16 match against Germany by 3-0 as they bow out of the World Cup

Super Falcons have refused to leave their hotel base after crashing out of the FIFA Womens World Cup in France following the 3-0 loss to Germany in the round of 16.

According to renowned sports journalist Collins Udoh quoted by Sporting Life, the Nigerian Women national were being owned series of allowances due to them.

It is understood that the players are being owed bonuses from two games against against Gambia and Senegal in the 2018 and 2016 Africa Women’s Championship qualifiers.

“They paid us N1million and said that is all. We want them to pay the balance. And they are also owing us five days daily allowance here in France,” one player told me (Collins).

The AWCON 2019 champions also demanded for their share of the World Cup participation fee from FIFA, even though that will not be paid by FIFA until September.

In 2016, the ladies staged a protest in Abuja after winning the Africa Women’s Championship in Cameroon before federal government settled the issue.

Before traveling to France from their base in Austria, the players had threatened to boycott the tournament but changed their minds after much persuasion.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigeria U-20 squad have refused to leave their hotel rooms after crashing out of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in the round of 16, Brila.net reports.

The Flying Eagles were beaten 2-1 by Senegal which brought a premature end to their campaign in Poland.

