Buhari sympathises with Rivers over gas pipeline tragedy, orders investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with people and government of Rivers state, following the death of some workers in gas pipeline tragedy in the state.

Legit.ng reports that the president, in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, June 22, also condoled with the families of the victims.

President Buhari said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives as a result of the incident.

He, therefore, asked for ”a thorough investigation to determine what is responsible for the gas pipeline tragedy in Oyibo local government area of Rivers in which several fatalities were reported.”

The gas tragedy reportedly occurred at Kom Kom community of Oyibo local government area on Saturday, June 22, when workers were fixing a faulty section of the pipeline. NAN

