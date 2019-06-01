Musician sent to prison over song mocking Ganduje’s election, dollar saga, new Kano emirates





A Magistrate’s court in Kano has sentenced an artiste, Mohammed Yusuf, to two years imprisonment for defaming the character of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in a viral song.





Popularly known as AGY, Yusuf recorded the hit song which mocked the governor’s alleged dollar bribe, creation of new Kano emirates and election rigging.





Daily Nigerian reports that the singer was arrested by the police last Monday night and arraigned before Magistrate Court 72, Noman’s Land presided by Aminu Gabari.





During the summary trial days later, the court found Mr Yusuf guilty of three-count charges of releasing a song without the approval of the Kano State Censorship Board, releasing a video without obtaining same approval and defamation of the character of Mr Ganduje.





On count 1 and 2, the singer was sentenced to six months each with an option of N50,000 fine each, while on count 3, the musician bagged one year without option of fine.





Although the song was meant to praise the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the chorus implies, the singer lashed at the governor in some of the stanzas, saying the governor can even sell his wife (Goggo) because of money.





Part of the contentious lines read: “Kano governor has already turned blind, I swear what you did is hurting us, For lucre, governor is more than a thief, For lucre, governor can sell out Goggo”.





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW