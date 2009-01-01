Why Tinubu’s billions can’t help him to be president





Former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and erstwhile Vice-Chancellor of the Imo State University (IMSU), Prof Ukachukwu Awuzie, has said that it would be difficult for power to return to the Southwest in 2023 going by power equation in the country.





According to him, even if the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, brings all the money in the world, he would not be the next President as the position will go to Northeast in 2023.





“Before, the Sokoto emblem was ‘Born to rule’; now if you look at the six geo-political zones in the country, the Southwest has served for eight years, South-south six years, put them together it isn14 years, they left Northwest alone another eight years with two years of Yar’Adua, which is 10 years, only one zone out of the three, the Northeast has not gone, North-central has not gone, the Southwest has gone, the South-south has gone, it remains the Southeast.





“Look at the number of years they have gone, South has covered 14 years; North has covered or will cover 10 years when Buhari completes his tenure.

“I don’t think they would allow the West, even if it is Tinubu, let him bring all the money in the world, the President will go to Northeast in 2023,” he said in an interview with Sun newspaper.





On the political situation in the country, Awuzie described it as wobbly, saying that sometimes it seems President Muhammadu Buhari is on holiday and detached from the problems plaguing the country.





He said, “We have a wobbling leadership, sometimes it appears to me that our president is on holidays, he has to take grip of situations.





“We are in a country you cannot go to bed with your two eyes closed, a country you cannot guarantee six hours of light, a country priding itself that we can produce 8,000megawatts when South Africa produces 30,000megawatts, you are talking of 8,000megawatts for a country of 200 million population, I think we have a long way to go.





“What I am saying is that the leadership should be more pragmatic, we must look at harnessing the best; our problem in Nigeria is that we are not using the best to drive both the economy and governance.”

