Just in: Olu Onemola steps down as Lawan’s aide

- Olu Onemola has resigned his appointment as Ahmad Lawan's special assistance on media and publicity

- Onemola said he would want to be excused from taking up this national assignment because of the controversy it has generated

- A group known as APC stakeholders Forum earlier accused Lawan of rewarding people who have insulted President Buhari

The special assistant on new media to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, Olu Onemola, has resigned his appointment.

This is contained in a statement by the special assistant to the Senate president on media and publicity, Mohammed Isa.

The Cable reports that Onemola said he would want to be excused “from taking up this national assignment” because of the controversy it has generated.

Onemola was appointed by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on June 19. He held same position while working for Bukola Saraki, Lawan’s predecessor.

According to him, “As an individual who prides myself in always setting a high standard and significant precedents I feel honoured to have been asked to fill this vital role in the service of our great country.

“I thank you sir, for the offer to continue on to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic which I am sure is home out of your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.

“However, at this time, given my personal antecedents, and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role, builds upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public.

“I will be ready and available in whatever way to give my recommendations if and when requested as the new team begins its work.

“I have communicated my decision to the Chief of Staff, Babagana Muhammad Aji, and I wish the new team all the best as they work to meet the demands of the Nigerian people.”

This is coming barely days after the senate president had withdrawn the appointment of Festus Adedayo as his special adviser on media and publicity.

A group known as All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders Forum had accused Lawan of rewarding people who have insulted President Muhammadu Buhari.

