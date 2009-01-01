Home | News | General | Breaking: Another building collapses in Lagos

- Another building has collapsed in Lagos state

- The incident occurred at Adesanya street, off Ayoni Bus Stop in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi

- Two people are reported to have been injured during the building collapse

- Meanwhile, Lagos state government has commenced a clinical follow-up and rehabilitation for victims of the Ita-Faji building collapse in central Lagos

There was panic at the Oshodi area of Lagos state as two people were on Sunday, June 23, injured when a building already marked for demolition collapsed.

The distressed two-storeyed building is located at No 35, Adesanya street, off Ayoni Bus stop in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi.

The incident, according to Tribune, occurred exactly at 9.45 a.m., caused panic among residents, as people still live in and around similar buildings already marked for demolition.

Going further, the news medium reports that rescue workers and officials from the Lagos state government have, already moved into the site of thebuilding to pull down the remaining structure.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government says it has commenced a clinical follow-up and rehabilitation for victims of the Ita-Faji building collapse in central Lagos.

Dr Titilayo Goncalves, the permanent secretary, state ministry of health, said the follow-up was to ensure that victims of the unfortunate incident recovered fully.

Also, Dr Funmilayo Shokunbi, the director, medical administration, training and programmes in the ministry, said foodstuffs, school kits and other items would be provided to the victims to aid their process of recovery.

Shokunbi said the items were donated by the state government, Oba of Lagos and other well-meaning individuals.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that a four-year-old boy was reportedly killed in another building collapse in Lagos state, on Tuesday, May 28.

Many people were also reportedly trapped in the affected building at Agarawu street in Lagos Island area.

