Home | News | General | Super Eagles set to miss the rest of AFCON 2019 following injury against Burundi

- Shehu Abdullahi was injured in Super eagles 1-0 win over Burundi at Alexandria

- The 26-year-old was substituted three minutes to the end of the first half for Awaziem

- Abdullahi posted on his social media handle to give an update of the hamstring problem

Shehu Abdullahi was stretched off in Nigeria's first Group B match against Burundi in the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt.

The Super Eagles right full-back sustained an injury in the 42nd minute after he pulled an hamstring and was substituted for Chidozie Awaziem.

Abdullahi posted an injury update on his social media handle on Sunday, June 23, and it looked to have suffered a recurrence that kept him out of most part of last season.

READ ALSO:Anthony Joshua gets mocked by Ruiz ahead of their heavyweight rematch

The Bursaspor defender only made 13 league appearances for his Turkish club, and was a surprise inclusion in Gernot Rohr's final 23-man squad for AFCON 2019.

Abdullahi's injury looked serious and was initially feared it could keep him out for the rest of the competition.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

The 26-year-old posted by pictures of the team and one of him in action on Twitter and said:

"Thanks for the love Nigerians, I appreciate your amazing messages. I will be back soon!

"The most important thing, keep supporting us, we shall make you proud at the end and conquer Africa.

"I Love You All."

Nigeria will return to action on Wednesday against Guinea in Alexandria, hoping to book a spot in the round of 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that John Mikel Obi has praised Burundi's bravery against the Super Eagles during the AFCON 2019 Group B tournament in Egypt.

The three-time African champions defeated the Swallows by a 1-0 courtesy of an Odion Ighalo's strike in the 77th minute.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins reveals what is as big as winning the World Cup | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...