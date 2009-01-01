Home | News | General | My world, my everything - Mikel Obi celebrates his partner and their kids on social media

Family is a very important unit of society and the newer generation of Nigerians are making sure not to repeat the mistakes of their parents.

These days, fathers are no longer ashamed of showing emotions to their kids or partner. They also take every available opportunity to celebrate them.

Nigerian footballer, John Mikel Obi is no doubt a family man going by his display of affection for them on social media. In a recent post, the Super Eagles caption shared a photo of his partner and their twin daughters and referred to them as 'My world, my everything'.

Despite often giving out couple goals on the gram, Mikel and his Russian partner, Olga Diyachenko, have not made things official by getting married yet. Perhaps they feel such an important life decision should not be rushed. The couple have been together for over seven years and they seem very happy together.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Mikel's partner, Olga explained to a curious fan that she and the footballer are not married because there is no need for it.

She also stated that their relationship is not broken so there is no reason for fixing it.

