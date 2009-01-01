Home | News | General | Blame devil not me for failed prediction on Super Falcons - Ebonyi pastor tells Nigerians

- An Ebonyi-based pastor, Rev. Simeon Ononogbu, has revealed why his prediction of Falcons failed

- Pastor Ononogbu had predicted that the Super Falcons would reach the semi-finals of the FIFA Women World Cup in France

- The cleric, however, noted that he would be more careful in future prophesies

A popular Ebonyi-based Pastor, Rev. Simeon Ononogbu, has blamed “deceitful” spirit for his failed prediction that the Super Falcons would reach the semi-finals of the FIFA Women World Cup in France.

Legit.ng reports that Ononogbu, a self-acclaimed forecaster, predicated in an interview that the Falcons would reach the semi-finals of the tournament, while the hosts, France would place fifth (best placed quarter-finalists).

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The former secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi branch, sought the understanding of Nigerians on the failed prophesy, noting that he would be more careful in future prophesies.

“It is a pity that the prediction on the Falcons failed which means that it was not a revelation from God.

“We have so many spirits that can deceive people and if we are not careful, we will make mistakes such as this'', he said.

He said that several spirits abound which behaved like God’s spirit to talk and deceive men of God.

“The Bible says that some spirits at times, transform into angels of light to talk to us. We have fallen spirits that deceive the children of God because we are humans and weaker than the other spirits,” he said.

Ononogbu, however, revealed that the prophecy on the Falcons could also have failed because he failed to interpret the revelation properly.

“At times when we don’t interpret properly, we will have problems out of it and this can also be seen as a wrong interpretation,” he said.

He, however, insisted that in spite of the failed prophesy, the revelation of France placing fifth in the tournament still stands because it is from God.

“This particular interpretation was clearer than that of the Falcons and we should wait till the end of the competition for its fulfillment,” he said.

Ononogbu, urged Nigerians not to judge him with the failed prophesy as he had correctly made eight-significant prophesies which were fulfilled.

“I earlier predicted the visit of Rev, Uma Ukpai to Ebonyi and those who refused to heed the directive on the venue saw the number of people that died,” he said. (NAN)

READ ALSO: Kaduna mosque reverts to daily prayers after ban on Friday prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Nigeria's Super Falcons crashed out from the 2019 Women's World Cup on Saturday evening, June 22, after losing 3-0 against Germany in their round of 16 encounter.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins reveals what is as big as winning the World Cup | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...