By 2023, Buhari’s critics will see reason to sing his praises - Adesina

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, has said the allegation of non-performance, nepotism and weakness leveled against President Muhammadu Buhari were unfounded.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Adesina, said expressed optimism on the government’s journey to the “Next Level” in the current second term.

Legit.ng gathered that he outlined what the government is doing about the myriad of problems plaguing the country as well as what the future holds for Nigeria in the next four years.

Speaking on the Buhari's first tenure, Adesina, said that Nigeria is on a trajectory now, and that trajectory would lead you to a better place.

He said: ''That’s what President Buhari has come to do. Nigeria has been badly vandalised and when that kind of vandalism has happened, you don’t just snap your fingers or wave a magic wand, and things will turn to normal.

''You have to reset the foundation, and after resetting the foundation, you start to build on it. I want to believe that, in the first term, he has reset the foundation, and he is building on it. He will consolidate on that structure during the second term. By the time he finishes in 2023, Nigeria will be in a far better state than he met it.''

In his first term, it took the president months to announce his ministers, which led people to say he was slow to act. Is he as slow as perceived when making decisions?

Adesina debunked the insinuation that Buhari is slow in making decision, adding that the handover documents should have been given to him some days in advance for him to study.

He said: ''No, he wasn’t what they think. He took over on May 29, and, by November, he had appointed ministers, because of the peculiarities of that time. Now, those peculiarities are not there.

''So, it is not going to be the same thing. In 2015, there were no proper handover documents. It was hurriedly done. The handover documents should have been given to him some days in advance for him to study.

''It was not properly handed to him at the right time. When he came to power, the level of degradation was mind-boggling. Everything was degraded: the civil service, the economy, excess crude account, foreign reserve, everything! So, he needed to replan; that was why it took him time.''

Four years as the Nigerian president, there are some Nigerians who believe President Buhari failed woefully in his first term.

He said if anybody chooses not to believe that President Buhari performed well in the first four years, there is no way you can convince him.

''But, for those who don’t believe, no explanation is possible, because, if somebody has chosen to be willfully blind, if you put something in front of his eyes, he will say he didn’t see it.

''If somebody decides to be willfully deaf, begin to ring bells in his ears, he will say he didn’t hear. So, if anybody has decided that President Buhari has not done anything, there is nothing anybody can say. ''But for those who believe, they will see roads across the country and airports round the country; they will see strides in agriculture, food self-sufficiency –we are not importing rice again –they will see advances against corruption.

''There was a time they told us that stealing was not corruption; now, in Nigeria, any form of stealing is corruption. There are many things the president has achieved. For those who believe, we don’t need to keep trumpeting them again –they know that Nigeria is not the way it used to be.

Adesina debunked Obasanjo's claims that of Buhari's plan of Fulanisation of Nigeria, adding that when Obasanjo was brought to power by the north.

He said: ''There was no Fulanisation of Nigeria. Why is it now that he is talking about Fulanisation, and you know that Obasanjo has taken a position against this government and President Buhari.

''And when you have taken a position against a person, there is nothing that person will do that will be good. The Yoruba talk say the horse of your enemy is never tall. Even, if your horse is 10 feet tall, if your enemy sees it, he will say, “Look at this dwarf!” That is what is happening to President Muhammadu Buhari. So, he has a right to his opinion.''

He said the solutions to Nigerians' problems is Next Level, which means a consolidation of what the president has been doing.

''Security will be consolidated. The fight against corruption will be consolidated. Economy recovery will be consolidated. Added to these focal areas we have plenty of jobs. We will have infrastructure across the country –roads, rail, power, airport, etcetera.

''Lagos-Kano rail; Kano-Maiduguri rail. Everywhere! It is going to be like a net of infrastructure round the country. By 2023, even those who are willfully blind will begin to see reason to sing his praises'', he said.

There is a feeling we have sacred cows in the fight against corruption. The fight seems to tilt towards the opposition.

The presidential spokesman debunked the insinuation that fight against corruption is tilted towards members of the opposition.

He said: ''No, not with President Buhari. Why you think the fight is titled towards the opposition party is because the PDP was in power for 16 years, and it is the person who has access to the treasury that can mismanage it and loot it, and that person must answer. So, don’t they want to answer? They must answer!''

