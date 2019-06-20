Home | News | General | Confusion as witness reportedly slumps, dies in courtroom

- A 35-year-old man, Jerry Makar, reportedly collapsed inside a court in Benue state

- Makar was rushed to a hospital in Makurdi where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival

- The deceased was a supporting staff attached to national and state election petition tribunal

An national and state assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue state capital has been thrown into confusion after a 35-year-old man, Jerry Makar, slumped and died inside the courtroom.

The Nation reports that the unfortunate incident which occurred at the weekend forced the tribunal chairman to adjourn sitting abruptly.

It was learnt that the Makar was a supporting staff attached to National and state election petition tribunal.

He was said to be drafted from the state judicial to help the election tribunal serve tribunal processes on litigants.

Investigations revealed that on that fateful day, the late Makar rode his motorcycle to work hale and heartily but while affecting service to lawyers invoked in election petition, he suddenly slumped on the floor of the courtroom.

He was rushed to St Theresa Hospital High-level, in Makurdi where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. When the news of his death filtered into the tribunal venue, litigants broke down in tears and wept profusely.

Lawyers who spoke to The Nation described the late Makar as a dutiful judicial officer who was hard working and will be greatly missed.

