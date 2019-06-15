Home | News | General | Kind Kenyan woman pays to build ICT Lab in Ghanaian village she's never even been to

Ben Dotsei Malor, a former press secretary to former Ghana president, John Mahama, has shared a compelling story of how a Kenyan friend of his has committed to help build a learning center for kids in Malor's village.

Kindness knows no bounds and as Ben Dotsei Malor narrated the story of how a Kenyan friend is looking to help kids in a Ghanaian village she has never been to, we are encouraged to learn.

Malor had put out a post about how much he needed to complete an ICT Lab for a basic school in his hometown of Ohawu in the Volta region.

The former press secretary to John Mahama took to Facebook to tell the story of Kenyan Kheiro Abdi, who is also apparently Mrs Kingsley-Nyinah.

It would seem she had only called on Malor for coffee in New York but she had more in mind.

Malor wrote: “The amount. The timing. The manner of giving. I was overwhelmed. How did coffee turn into gold? I was going to buy her coffee and she rather was offering something much much bigger than coffee for the transformation of the lives of those young ones in the village. How?”

Malor narrated that he struggled to hold back tears of joy and gratitude. He was overwhelmed.

The post continued: “Over coffee, her heart of generosity simply “runneth over,” and she is now offering to sponsor one girl in Ohawu from Basic School to university.

(Now, I really want to weep … but how can I weep the Lord’s cry on the streets of New York? ;-) ) She repeated the offer. What can I say!? What a mighty GOD we serve!”

I’m just overwhelmed right now. I can only thank GOD for his grace, goodness, and loving-kindness, expressed so beautifully through our sister, Kheiro. THANK HER FOR US, PLEASE. She has a heart of gold.

Such kindness deserves all the propagation it can get. Malor at the end of his post invited all who read to join in thanking Mrs Kingsley-Nyinah.

