Adeboye: What God is doing in Nigeria, He’ll do in Uganda

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on a three day evangelical visit to Uganda delivered a national address to church leaders at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala, Ugandan capital.

Adeboye, who was accompanied by His wife, Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye, at the invitation of RCCG in Uganda, spoke directly to the nation’s Bishops, Pastors, Apostles and other gospel ministers challenging Christian leaders in the East African nation not to work in isolation and stop calling “what belongs to God your own.

“When you begin to hear a minister say; my church, my ministry, my organisation, then know there is something wrong,” Adeboye admonished, charging: “so my first appeal to all ministers is that from this moment on, you stop calling what belongs to God your own.

“The reason why many of us are not seeing progress, we are not praying.



We are taking God for granted. We have prepared a good sermon, we know all the theology, we know all the gymnastics, we can jump up and down, we can quote Hebrew and Greek, but there are few results. Why? Because we leave the owner of the church out. You must put Him first, through prayer,” he said.

Continuing, Pastor Adebode maintained that many pastors go to the altar without praying. “They feel they know what to do. No, you don’t know what to do, you don’t know the problems of the congregation. You must pray,” he added.

Speaking on: “I will build my church”, Pastor Adeboye said: “What God is doing in Nigeria, He will do in Uganda. I want the Almighty God, in a couple of years, to raise up ministries where millions of people will gather here in Uganda. “After sharing the little I want to say, I want to pray a prayer of impartation that the Almighty God will deposit something in you, that will cause your Ministries to blossom,” he prayed.

The leadership conference was attended by President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, Patience Museveni Rwabwogo. Popular church leaders present included Apostle Alex Mitala, Apostle John Bunjo, Pastor Robert Kayanja and wife, Jessica Kayanja, Pastor Irene Manjeri, Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga, National co-ordinator RCCG – Uganda, Pastor Ezekiel Kolawole Oladipupo and many others. Pastor Adeboye explained: “God said I will build. He is a master builder. He builds things. He builds houses. He is also a builder of marriages.

In Genesis 2:18; The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.’ I can confidently prophesy to you who are not yet married, before this year is out, wedding bells will ring. And He builds families. Why? Because He Himself is a father. In John 14:2, Jesus says; In my Father’s house are many rooms. “God is a father.

In Mathew 6:9, Jesus was teaching the disciples how to pray; He said this is how you should pray, ‘Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.” “There are some people who believe that if a church is going to grow big, you must lower the standard. That you must allow any kind of thing to happen.

That kind of Church God is not going to build,” the holiness preacher said. “Long ago when I was a young minister, people told me, ‘the problem with you, your standard is too high’ I said, “the standard is not mine, it is the standard of God.” They told me, “if you lower the standard your church will grow.”

I said; no! Not every growth is a healthy growth. The growth I want, is the one brought about by God. Stand strictly on Holiness, because God is Holy. If you want to build a Holy church, He will help you build it,” Adeboye told Uganda Church leaders. “That is why He said in 2 Corinthians 6:14-18:

‘Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness?’ You cannot join the world and be part of His church. Some people will tell you that if you let the standard too high, young people will not join the church.

That is a lie. Young people want standard. When God says ‘I will build my church,’ He is talking of a Holy and pure Church. A church of strict divine standard,” Adeboye explained.

He noted that contrary to popular beliefs, The Redeemed Christian Church of God has seen growth even after keeping the standard high and insisting on sanctification. “We keep on growing, because God is building a church. When we pray that we want revival in Uganda, we are talking of a revival of holiness, a revival of purity, closing down of bars because people are no longer drinking alcohol… When the devil comes against the Church that is built on the foundation of Holiness, he will have the Almighty God to deal with. Light shines in darkness and darkness cannot overcome it.

The gates of hell will not prevail against the church of God in Uganda,” the 77-year-old said.

He urged Christian leaders to worship God in spirit and in truth, arguing: “We must make sure we are working together with God. Not in isolation. What do we do, we pray. Psalm 121:1-2 says, ‘I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth.”







