Nigeria is bound for greatness - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday, June 23, said the current challenges facing Nigeria were signs that the country was bound for greatness.

Osinbajo made the statement while addressing the congregation during service at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Bronx, New York, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The vice president, who is on a four-day visit to the United States, said greatness was impossible without a period of difficulties as currently being experienced by Nigeria.

According to him, “Our country is bound for greatness. Whenever you hear that ‘oh, there are conflicts, oh there are difficulties’, just know that it is impossible to be great without difficulties.

“Even from the foundations of the earth, when God created the heavens and the earth, the scripture says on that first day, according to Genesis 1, there was confusion, complete confusion.

“The Bible says it was bleak and dark, and there was confusion on the surface of the earth, everything was void. But despite the fact that everything was void, the spirit of God was hovering over the surface of the waters.

“Then God spoke and said let there be light, and there was light. The scripture says he separated the light from the darkness, and saw that the light was good.

“That is what is going to happen in our own country. All we hear is there is confusion here, confusion there, but the word of God is there also.”

According to him, the word and spirit of God are already hovering over the surface of Nigeria, and they would do something that would make the world to marvel.

He urged members of the congregation and by extension all Nigerians to keep praying for the nation.

According to him, “We should remain in prayers for our nation, because all of us, whether you live here or intend to live here, the truth of the matter is that it was no accident that you were born a Nigerian.

“God makes no mistake. So, you have a stake in the success of your homeland, you have a stake in the success of your own nation, and as I said earlier, Nigeria is heading for greatness.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osinbajo arrived New York on a four-day visit to the United States of America.

Osinbajo and members of his entourage arrived the Sheltair wing of the John F. Kennedy International Aiport at 12.38 a.m. local time (5:38 a.m.) and was received by the Nigerian ambassador to the U.S., retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.

