We will perform better than eighth NASS - Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, June 23, said Nigerians should expect better service delivery from the ninth National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila gave the commitment in Lagos while speaking at a reception dinner organised for him by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner was attended by prominent personalities including Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; a former governor of Ogun state, Chief Segun Osoba; and a former governor of Oyo state, Sen. Abiola Ajumobi, were also among those present.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, were with Gbajabiamila to receive guests at the dinner.

The speaker said though the eighth National Assembly did its best, Nigerians expected the ninth one to surpass the achievements of the last assembly.

He promised that the new assembly would do better than the eighth assembly and would meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The speaker said the new assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, would do things differently to get better results.

Gbajabiamila assured Nigerians that the new House would make hard work and commitment its watchwords in order to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila promised to be the speaker of all and not that of any particular region or state.

He thanked the people of Lagos for electing him for a record fifth term in the House of Representatives, saying he would not take their support for granted.

The speaker also thanked his family members and his colleagues in the House of Representatives for their consistent support.

He said he was indebted to Tinubu for inspiring him politically and helping to nurture his career.

Gbajabiamila said without Tinubu, he would not have gotten to where he was.

The speaker said he found the narrative before the House leadership election that a vote him was giving the speakership to Tinubu very ridiculous.

He said those peddling that were doing so out of ignorance, as Tinubu only wanted the good of the country.

