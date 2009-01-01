Home | News | General | Nobody’s political ambition is worth blood of citizens in Ethiopia, others - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the attempted coup in Ethiopia, saying nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of citizens in Ethiopia or any other nation.

Vanguard reports that Jonathan made the comment hours after the Ethiopian prime minister confirmed the death of the nation’s chief of army by his own bodyguard in an attempt to foil the coup.

According to Jonathan, “I have long said, believed and practised the principle that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

“As such, it bleeds my heart when there is unnecessary and avoidable bloodshed, as has just happened in Ethiopia. I condemn the attempted coup against the democratically elected government of prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I go further to call on men and women of goodwill around the world to also condemn such anti-democratic actions and show solidarity to the democratically elected constitutional order in Ethiopia.

“Democracy has come to rest in Africa. Constitutionality and the rule of law are what we in Africa need, especially in the cradle of civilisation and the melting pot of the African Union.

“Africa hopes for a speedy return to normalcy and I stand ready to lend my voice and actions to make that possible. May God bless Africa and may He be with the government and people of Ethiopia at such a trying time."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seare Mekonnen, Ethiopia's Army chief of staff has been shot dead during a failed coup in Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional government.

The incident that led to death of the army chief began on Saturday June 23, in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, where the region's president Ambachew Mekonnen and Amhara regional government office Advisor Ezez Wassie were killed from gunshots.

The office of prime minister said Seare was coordinating a response to the attack in Amhara when he was killed by his bodyguard.

