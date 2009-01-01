Home | News | General | Drama as INEC document confirms Akpabio won at tribunal

- A document presented before the national assembly elections petition tribunal in Akwa Ibom state has confirmed Senator Godswill Akpabio's victory in the state northwest senatorial election

- The document was an exhibit presented by INEC in a petition filed by Akpabio of the APC challenging the declaration of Christopher Ekpenyong of the PDP over the election

- A witness, Godwin Afangideh, who brought the document before the court said the party scored a total votes 61,329 and PDP scored 9,050 in Essien Udim local government area

A witness, Godwin Afangideh, has presented a document before the national assembly elections petition tribunal in Akwa Ibom state, confirming that Senator Godswill Akpabio won the state northwest senatorial election.

Counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Solomon Umoh, SAN had given Afangideh a document presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to read to the tribunal.

The document was an exhibit presented by INEC in a petition filed by Akpabio of the APC challenging the declaration of Christopher Ekpenyong of the PDP over the election.

READ ALSO: Some INEC staff reportedly claim results transmitted to central server

Afangide said “My Lord even from this document APC scored a total votes 61,329 and PDP scored 9,050 in Essien Udim local government area and it is recorded here.”

Afangide had earlier tendered results collated from Wards across the local government area as given to him by the party agents which clearly showed that Senator Akpabio had won the election in his own local government area with a wide margin.

The witness expressed surprise at the voters’ register tendered in court and said it was different from the one that was used on election day. He confirmed that he had voted along with his family members.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

According to Afangide, the elections in Essien Udim local government area were very peaceful as attested to by security agencies, local and foreign observers.

Another witness, Chris Akpan, who was a ward Collation Agent told the Tribunal that the results that were declared by INEC in Uyo did not reflect collated results from the Units and Wards of the local government area.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported Senator Godswill Akpabio's quest to win the case in court suffered a huge setback due to comments made by some witnesses, New Telegraph reports.

The first witness for the day (W8), Arc. Ubokutom Nyah, an APC agent in Ekpenyong-2, Essien Udim local government area during cross examination by the lead counsel to PDP, Solomon Umoh SAN, said his attention was drawn to the fact that his party did not submit his name to the INEC.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

How Nigeria's democracy has fared in the last 20 years - Jega, Ezekwesili | Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...