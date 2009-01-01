Home | News | General | AFCON 2019:Senegal beat Tanzania in opening Group C match

- Senegal vs Tanzania Group C clash ended 2-0 in favour of the Lions of Teranga

- Goals from Balde Diao and Krepin Diatta were enough to gift Senegal a comfortable win

- Taifa Stars will battle Kenya in their next group match as Senegal entertain Algeria

Senegal vs Tanzania ended on a winning for the Teranga Lions as they scored a goal in each half to win by 2-0.

Keita Balde Diao's first half strike and Krepin Diatta's thunderbolt were enough to seal Senegal a 1-0 slim win over Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nation Group C clash staged at 30 June Stadium on Sunday evening, June 23.

Senegal were without Sadio Mane who is currently serving a one-match ban after accruing two yellow cards during the competition's qualifiers.

However, the absence of the Liverpool star did not stop the Lions of Teranga from roaring in Egypt, with the victory over Taifa Stars ensuring they take charge of the group.

The west African nation nearly took an early lead in the opening exchanges of the match via Krepin Diatta, but Tanzania goalkeeper Manula blocked the close range shot.

Senegal however went on to bag the lead through Keita Balde Diao who blasted his left footed shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 just 17 minutes before the break.

In the second half, the Aliou Cissè-tutored side continued their dominance, with their efforts paying off in the 64th minute after Krepin Diatta doubling the lead who smashed home a thunderbolt from outside the box.

Efforts by Taifa Stars to turn around tables proved futile as Senegal held on to claim maximum points.

The East Africa nation will be seeking to make amends against Kenya in their next match to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the next round of the tournament.

