Home | News | General | Ethiopia army chief shot dead by bodyguard in failed coup attempt

- Ethiopia's army chief and a top local leader have been shot dead

- They were killed during an attempt to overthrow a regional government in the north of the country

- The coup attempt was allegedly led by local security chief Asaminew Tsige

- Tsige was reportedly released from almost a decade in prison over a 2009 coup plot last year

Seare Mekonnen, Ethiopia's Army chief of staff has been shot dead during a failed coup in Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional government.

CNN reports that the incident that led to death of the army chief began on Saturday June 23, in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara, where the region's president Ambachew Mekonnen and Amhara regional government office Advisor Ezez Wassie were killed from gunshots.

The office of prime minister said Seare was coordinating a response to the attack in Amhara when he was killed by his bodyguard.

According to Billene Seyoum, press secretary to the prime minister, the coup attempt was led by local security chief Asaminew Tsige.

She said Tsige was released from almost a decade in prison over a 2009 coup plot last year, Yahoo news reports.

Seyoum said the state president Ambachew Mekonnen and his advisor were "gravely injured in the attack and later died of their wounds".

"Several hours later in what seems like a co-ordinated attack, the chief of the staff of the national security forces Seare Mekonnen was killed in his home by his bodyguard," she said.

Seare Mekonnen was killed along retired major general Gezai Abera who came to visit him.

