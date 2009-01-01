Home | News | General | Super Eagles star reveals why he started from the bench against Burundi

- Ahmed Musa was a second half substitute against Burundi in Super Eagles AFCON opener

- The 26-year-old revealed he was not feeling well after their finals preparations for AFCON

- Odion Ighalo scored Nigeria's only goal to give Gernot Rohr's side maximum points

Ahmed Musa has explained why he was missing in the Super Eagles starting XI against Burundi at AFCON 2019.

The Al Nassr attacker who came in for skipper John Mikel Obi in the 58th minute revealed he feel ill during their last preparation for the tournament.

Gernot Rohr's also started injured Shehu Abdullahi backfired as the Bursaspor defender was unable to complete the first half.

READ ALSO: Shehu Abdullahi set to miss rest of AFCON 2019 campaign due to injury

''Every first game in a tournament is very difficult, the most important thing is that we have the three points,'' Musa told reporters in the mixed zone.

''I was eager to come in but I know that I fell ill, so the coach talked to me. As you can see Shehu too was ill. At the beginning of the game he was injured, so that's what the coach was a little bit worried about that.

''Finally I came in and the game changed and we had the three points, that's the most important thing.''

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Musa came off the bench and was one of the Super Eagles best player against the Swallows but the match looked to be heading for a draw.

And in the 77th minute another substitute Odion Igahlo scored a superb goal to give Nigeria a hard-earned victory and three points.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Shehu Abdullahi was stretched off in Nigeria's first Group B match against Burundi in the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt.

The Super Eagles right full-back sustained an injury in the 42nd minute after he pulled an hamstring and was substituted for Chidozie Awaziem.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Super Eagles will avoid World Cup mistakes at AFCON 2019 - John Ogu| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...