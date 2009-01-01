Dollar rain in Super Eagles camp, players to get $95,000 each for AFCON win

The Super Eagles players are on a massive $95,000 bonus each to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt according to Sports Extra.

The Eagles are already guaranteed $10,000 for their 1-0 win over Burundi on Saturday. They are also guaranteed $20,000 if they win their remaining Group B matches against Guinea and Madagascar.

The players will receive $12,500 should they record another win in the round of 16.

Gernot Rohr’s men will get $15,000 and $17,500 respectively for victories in the quarter-final and the semi-final, while a win in the final will see the three-time AFCON winners earn a $20,000 match bonus each.



“Group stage wins: $10k; Round of 16: $12.5k; QF: $15k; SF: $17.5k. And if they win the final: $20k. So, each player would earn $95,000 for winning AFCON2019,” a member of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Reforms Committee, Osasu Obayiuwana, disclosed.

He added that Rohr would earn twice the amount of what his players get, while goalkeepers trainer and assistant coach Alloy Agu and Imama Amapakabo will receive 75 per cent of what Rohr gets. The backroom staff are entitled to 75 per cent of what the players earn.

The Eagles take on the Syli Nationale of Guinea in their next Group B match on Wednesday, at the Alexandria stadium.

