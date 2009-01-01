Home | News | General | International superstar Cardi B bags BET award for album of the year

- International superstar, Cardi B, was one of the big winners at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards

- Cardi B bagged the two awards with the major one being for album of the year

- The singer also got the award for best hip-hop artiste

International superstar, Cardi B, was one of the biggest winners at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards which held in Los Angeles on June 23.

The BET Awards celebrates African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment.

This year, rapper Cardi walked away with two awards with the major one being album of the year for her collection titled Invasion of Privacy.

The female rapper who is born to a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother also git the best hip-hop artise award,making her one of the fiercest winners of the evening.

Interestingly, Beyonce is the only other female artist who has bagged album of the year in the history of BET awards. Until Cardi B and Beyonce, the award only rested in the hands of male superstars in the industry.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media are currently on a feat of celebration after one of their own, a much loved singer, Burna Boy, emerged as the 2019 winner of the BET international act award.

Legit.ng previously gathered that the singer who was not present to receive his award, was represented by his mum, who warmed the audience with her short acceptance speech.

As expected, fans and followers of the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ stormed social media to celebrate the celebrity star and congratulated him on his recent achievement.

