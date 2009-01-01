Home | News | General | Premier League star turns to Man United after failed move to Real Madrid

- Christian Eriksen is reportedly turning his attentions to Manchester United

- The Tottenham midfielder's move to Real Madrid this summer has hit brick wall

- Eriksen has also been linked with a summer move to Italian champions Juventus

Christian Eriksen is reportedly looking the way of Manchester United after Real Madrid lost interest in the transfer of the Tottenham midfielder.

The 27-year-old was set to make a dream move from north London to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

According to the Mirror, the Denmark international was so convinced he would be leaving Spurs this summer that he packed up his house in London before the Champions League final.

With Real Madrid already signing Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, it appears the club are considering going for Paul Pogba.

According to SunSport the Spanish giants could offer £45million plus Dani Ceballos for Eriksen - but Spurs want Marco Asensio as part of the deal.

With just a year remaining on his contract at the north London club, he said: "I feel like I am in a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

"I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened at Tottenham.

"But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

"I hope there will be clarification during the summer, that's the plan.

"In football, you do not know when clarification comes. It can happen at any time.

"[It is] best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football things take time."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Real Madrid will not buy Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen this summer unless they can raise around £135million in the transfer market.

The Spanish giants will unveil Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic will be presented to supporters while Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy should also complete his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

