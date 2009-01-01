Home | News | General | Real Madrid reportedly ask Man United to pay £430m for Raphael Varane

- Real Madrid have reportedly demanded massive sum from Manchester United for Varane

- France interntional Raphael Varane has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford

- United will now have to pay £430m for them to get the signature of the Frenchman

Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly told Premier League side Manchester United to pay massive sum of £430m for them to sign Raphael Varane.

No player on earth has been signed with this huge amount of money, and it is understood that Real Madrid are trying to pursue Manchester United away from the Frenchman.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be targeting Raphael Varane for him to be part of his squad for next season in the Premier League.

Initially, Manchester United were linked with the transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly, but according to the latest report on UK Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Varane.

However, United will apparently have to meet Varane’s enormous £430m release clause for Real to even consider parting ways.

It will also be hard for Manchester United to convince the World Cup winner to move to Old Trafford considering the fact that United failed to qualify for next Champions League.

Solskjaer is now trying to bolster his squad judiciously so as to fight for titles next season in England.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Raphael Varane debunked rumors linking him with an £86 million move to join Manchester United next summer.

The France international insisted he is happy with Los Blancos even as the Red Devils prepare a summer bid for the center-half.

It is understood earlier in the week that the Frenchman had told teammates he was ready to leave the Bernabeu amid United's apparent interest.

