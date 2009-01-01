Home | News | General | NASS election: PDP members reportedly unhappy over plan to probe lawmakers

- Lawmakers on the platform of PDP are reportedly unhappy with plans to probe them for voting Lawan and Gbajabiamila

- Leadership of the party had directed its members to back Alhaji Ali Ndume for Senate president and Umar Bago for House of Reps speaker

- The PDP also accused members who went against the directives of the party as disloyal

- As a result of this, the party vowed to set up a probe panel

Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly unhappy with the leadership of the party over plan to probe them for voting candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent National Assembly election.

The PDP was reported to have directed its members to back Alhaji Ali Ndume for Senate president and Umar Bago for House of Reps speaker.

But the result of the elections indicated that many of the lawmakers ignored their party’s directive, The Nation reports.

In reaction, Kola Ologondiyan, spokesperson of the PDP, told reporters at the end of the 86th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party that a committee would soon be set up to unravel the roles played by PDP legislators in the election.

On his part, Prince Uche Secondus, national chairman of the party, had condemned what he called the disloyal attitude of PDP senators and Reps members who defied the directives of the opposition party.

Ologbondiyan’s announcement, according to the news medium, is now causing disquiet within the party with members taking different positions.

“We have it on good authority that the new decision to probe and punish is the idea of one of our governors in the south-south who felt personally insulted by the outcome of the elections. This governor, had also without consulting others, influenced the last minute directive given by Secondus to our legislators to vote Ndume and Bago. They think they own PDP. More shocks await them,” a party chieftain was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s caucus at the House of Representatives has finally elected one of its members, Ogundu Kingsley Chinda, as the minority leader in the House.

