Home | News | General | Governors, Buhari are not in tandem with the fight against insecurity - Adebanjo Afenifere leader

- Chief Ayo Adebanjo has expressed unhappiness about the insecurity in Nigeria

- Adebanjo said state governors and President Buhari are not in tandem with the fight against the insecurity

- The ruling APC earlier declared that the Afenifere leader cannot decide for Nigerians

Chieftain of pan-Yoruba sociopolitical association, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, Sunday, June 23, said state governors were not straight forward in their dealings with the federal government over the fight against insecurity in the country.

The Nation reports chief Adebanjo made this statement in an interview with Tribune in Lagos, contending also that President Buhari was reluctant to change the constitution so as to continue to wield the enourmous powers in his possession.

According to him, “You went to Makurdi; the governor wrote to you, saying ‘look at these Miyetti Allah people; they are disturbing me. This is what they are doing.’ And you (Buhari) said ‘go and live with your neighbours.

READ ALSO: Witness presents document confirming Akpabio's victory with wide margin

"I have said it before, Buhari is reluctant to change this constitution, because of the powers he has under it. He is the most powerful president in the whole world and by the time the constitution is changed to federalism, those powers would go.

“Unfortunately, the so-called governors from the south-west, who are in alliance with him, are so sheepish; their hands are so dirty that they cannot talk to him. It is because their hands are so dirty, that is why they don’t have the courage to stand up to him.

“In the alliance deal they had with him, they put restructuring. Tinubu, the head of their team there, fought for restructuring under the Obasanjo-led government. He did it with the incumbent vice president who was then his commissioner and attorney-general.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

"They took Obasanjo to court and they won on the issue of local government funds. On what basis did he (Tinubu) take that action and on what basis did he win? What has changed now that the vice president and Tinubu are dilly-dallying over restructuring?

“Tinubu is now saying it is not restructuring, it is economy. Do you develop the economy for dead people? Do you develop the economy when the people are all dead? It is unfortunate that these people see us as if we are imbeciles.”

Legit.ng previously reported that the APC on Wednesday, May 1, replied Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who said he cannot regard President Buhari as the president-elect of the country.

The APC said Nigeria was bigger than Chief Ayo Adebanjo and that he could not, under the circumstances, determine for Nigerians who they wanted as their president.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...