Governor Sanwo-Olu dances joyfully as he leads choir during service at RCCG, Lekki (video)

- Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu recently played the role of a 'choirmaster' during a service held at RCCG in Lekki

- The governor led some choristers in a praise and worship session

- As seen in the video, Sanwo-Olu danced joyfully and celebrated with the church members in attention

Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu was recently spotted at a church service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lekki during the occasion of the annual RCCG worldwide Goshen Church praise festival.

During the service, the governor got into a worship mood on stage. He led the whole choir in a soulful praise and worship session which got many of the church members in attendance swaying to the music.

Sanwo-Olu himself was animated during the service. He danced as he sang and lifted his hands in praise.

The governor who dressed in a simple native fashion seemed to have enjoyed himself on stage. See the posts below:

Recently, Babajide Sanwo-Olu met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors. The meeting was held in Abuja. There were several speculations about what the meeting was meant to address.

