- WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 saw Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain Universal Championship

- Another fight at the events saw Ghanaian-American Kingston hold on to title after beating Corbin

- No fewer than nine matches were staged at the events on Sunday

It was another exciting moments for wrestling fans on Sunday, June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Washington at the annual WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 wrestling fiesta.

Nine matches were staged at the one-day event which included a pre-show as Seth Rollins' victory highlighted some of the best moments of the day.

The 33-year-old American fighter beat Baron Corbin in a no count-out, no disqualification match to retain the Universal Championship.

While Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler in a steel cage match to hold on to his WWE Championship title in of of the fights.

Another big fight of the event was 30-year-old Ricochet triumphing over Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship.

And the 2015-16 heavyweight champion Roman Reigns condemned Drew McIntyre to defeat at the end of the bout.

Meanwhile, Forbes report that the 2019 WWE Stomping Grounds event was one of the most watched in recent times.

Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese (c) and Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans by submission

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods)

Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe (c)

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker)

Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross)

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre (with Shane McMahon)

Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler by escaping the cage

Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin

Legit.ng earlier reported that John Cena, WWE legend, is considering to call it a day after he admitted retiring from professional wrestling had been on his mind.

Now that the Hollywood actor has hit 42, he may be leaning towards soon hanging up his trunks for good and taking up acting on a permanent basis.

TMZ Sports caught up with Cena while in New York and asked what he thought of the disastrous match between The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg at Super Showdown on Friday, June 7.

