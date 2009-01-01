Home | News | General | Victim speaks about ordeal in hands of kidnappers along Abuja-Kaduna highway

Despite the increased security surveillance along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, there are still reports of kidnapping for ransom.

According to Daily Trust, residents of Rijanna and Katari said the attacks have reduced in three weeks although there are still cases once in a while.

A victim of a recent kidnapping incident narrated how he was attacked while travelling with other people to Kaduna some few kilometres to Rijanna last Saturday.

He claimed the bandits stopped the commercial vehicle in which he was travelling around 12 noon and that the gunmen asked all the passengers to follow them into the bush around the Rijanna area.

He said: “They have a location where they camped us and demanded our relatives’ phone numbers. They then called our relatives and negotiated amounts of money before our release.”

He said this was the third time he had been kidnapped within Rijanna community. The victim said: “Unfortunately, in the last kidnap my relatives paid N450,000. They called four of us out of many people in the camp and showed us a remote pedestrian way to follow back to Rijanna. The journey from their camp inside the bush is about one and half to two hours of trekking.

“What they usually do after kidnapping the victims is to call their relatives. They will then describe the location where the ransom would be taken and some of them will go there to receive the money. After that the person that brought the money will return and they will release the victim.”

The same source also said there was another case of abduction within the same community on Thursday and that one of his younger brothers was still being held by the bandits.

Abdulsam Abubakar who is a resident of Rijanna, said the rate of abductions has reduced.

“I have not heard of abduction in the last two weeks and even those bandits that usually come from the bushes into Rijanna town in the evening no longer do so. Some of our people who are always afraid of meeting them on their way to their farms say they have not encountered them in a while," he said.

Yakubu Sabo who is the Kaduna state police command spokesperson confirmed report of the incident of kidnapping in Rijanna along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He said: “The only incident took place on the 14th of June, at Sabon Sara village as a result of an accident which caused a gridlock. When the security operatives were busy trying to evacuate the vehicle, some bandits sneaked out and abducted seven people.”

Sabo said when the security agents received report of the attack, they managed to get the victims released.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the police paraded 93 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers on Thursday, May 16. They were arrested on Abuja-Kaduna highway.

According to the police, the armed robbers were terrorising Niger, Katsina and Kaduna states, especially Kaduna-Abuja highway, adding that 35 AK47 Rifles, 21 Dane Guns, 500 live ammunition and a host of other weapons including a rocket launcher were recovered from the suspects.

