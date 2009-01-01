Home | News | General | Foreign collaborators pressurizing Islamic State to deliver caliphate - MNJTF speaks on increased terrorists’ attacks

- The Multinational Joint Task Force says the increase in terrorism activities by ISWAP followed pressure mounted on them by foreign collaborators to establish a caliphate

- MNJTF spokesman, Col Timothy Antigha, also gave the breakdown of loss suffered by ISWAP in a recent operation at Doron Naira

- Antigha said various items were recovered from the group including AK 47 rifles, grenades, ammunition

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says the flurry of attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the last couple of weeks followed pressure mounted on them by foreign collaborators to establish a caliphate.

It, however, assured that it was working with national forces to thwart the terrorists’ effort to make the Lake Chad area a sanctuary, NAN reports.

“It is imperative to mention that the MNJTF is aware of the pressure on ISWAP by its foreign collaborators to deliver on the caliphate, hence the flurry of ISWAP inspired attacks of the last couple of weeks on both military and soft targets,” MNJTF spokesman, Col Timothy Antigha said in a statement on Monday, June 24.

Antigha gave the breakdown of loss suffered by ISWAP in a recent operation at Doron Naira, in terms of equipment:

Seventeen AK 47 riffles, two GPMG, one LMG, three AA guns, two 81MM mortars one RPG tubes, two RPG7 40MM bombs with chargers, two boxes of 12.7MM ammunition and 323 RDS of 7.62MM.

Others were three hand grenades, a gas cylinders and IED making material, while the ISWAP ammunition dump was destroyed.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Coalition for Nigeria, a civil society organisation, said it had uncovered plots by Iran and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to terrorize Nigeria.

The coalition claimed that Iran was discreetly breeding another terrorism sect in Nigeria through IMN extremists, saying that the group allegedly received over $20 million donations to fund terrorism activities in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, the national convener of the organisation, Sabo Odeh, said IMN is an affiliate of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and should be declared a terrorist group.

