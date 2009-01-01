Home | News | General | Why FG must place embargo on the establishment of new universities

The federal government has been urged to place embargo on the establishment of new universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria until existing ones receive adequate financial and logistical attention.

The call was made at the weekend by the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, at the fourth convocation lecture of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state.

According to him, evidence confirms that universities are being established by “rich persons” to boost their ego and not to provide the needed educational service to Nigerians, The Sun reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Professor Oloyede said that funds that would have been channeled in establishing such new tertiary institutions should be used to provide infrastructure, train manpower, and strengthen the capacity of the existing institutions for improved impact.

He said: “A situation where universities are established to massage the ego of rich individuals and politicians is not healthy for educational development of Nigeria, because, tertiary institutions are too crucial and precious to be reduced to commercial outfit or ego tripping venture.”

Professor Oloyede called on individuals and corporate organisations to shelve the idea of establishing private institutions for political reasons instead of complementing government’s efforts at strengthening the education system.

