San Siro Stadium to be demolished

The San Siro, home of Italian giants AC and Inter Milan and one of European football’s most iconic stadiums, is set to be demolished.
The 80,018-seater stadium will be replaced by a new ground that is being built next door. Both AC and Inter Milan will continue to play in the San Siro while the new stadium is constructed.
AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni and Inter Milan chief executive Alessandro Antonello confirmed the news on Monday.
Milan has played at San Siro since it was opened in 1926, while Inter moved in 19 years later. It also occasionally hosts some of the Italian national side’s home matches.
Speaking earlier this month, the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala said: “Building a new stadium is a very expensive undertaking, but I don’t want to influence anything.
“I’m waiting to see the proposal from Inter and Milan. Hopefully, it’ll arrive before the holidays. In my opinion, the San Siro is a wonderful facility.”
