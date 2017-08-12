Home | News | General | TRENDING VIDEO: Helicopter airlifts man stuck in heavy traffic on Lagos-Benin expressway
Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle as talks over new deal collapse
Drama as INEC document confirms Akpabio won at tribunal

TRENDING VIDEO: Helicopter airlifts man stuck in heavy traffic on Lagos-Benin expressway



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Moment VIP ordered a helicopter to come airlift him out of heavy traffic on Lagos-Benin Expressway (video)

A video is trending on social media of a Nigerian billionaire who was stuck on Lagos-Benin Expressway traffic and got picked up by a helicopter.

The unnamed billionaire was said to have called an helicopter to pick him up from the traffic snare and to everyone’s consternation, the helicopter landed  right on the expressway and picked him up.

The video, posted by Dechymmy Tv showed several traveller leaving their vehicles to take pictures and video the incident on Sunday.

He left the thousands still stranded on the expressway as the helicopter taxied into the sky.

Watch video here:

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81