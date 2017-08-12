Home | News | General | Photos of curvy Ghanaian lady with massive behind who is taking over Instagram

Many curvaceous ladies we see now have become popular because of social media.

Some of these ladies’ curves and backsides are natural while there are question marks with respect to others.

The likes of Moesha Boduong, Princess Shyngle, and Vivian Okyere are seen as celebrities with huge backside.

Well, there is a beautiful lady who is gradually carving a niche for herself and she will give Moesha a good run for her money when it comes to body features.

This lady is known on social media as Mhz Tiwaa and she can boast of her huge backside.

To know more about Mhz Tiwaa, Legit.ng has put together 7 powerful photos of her which have taken over social media.

1. She is really beautiful:

2. She posed beautifully in this photo:

3. She displays her full body in this photo:

4. This photo can melt any man's heart:

5. She is on point:

6. She looked gorgeous here:

7. She looked awesome in her African print:

