One of world's most iconic football stadiums to be demolished

Italian League giants AC Milan and Internazionale have agreed to build a new stadium which is expected to be completed before the start of the 2022-23 league season.

This new development was confirmed by the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni following their failure to renovate their present iconic 80,018 capacity San Siro Stadium.

According to report, the new stadium is expected to gulp about £630 million and will be able to sit 60,000 fans. It is also expected to have state of the art facilities once completed.

While reacting to the news, Scaroni told Gazzetta dello Sport that: "Everything is proceeding.

"We will make a new San Siro together, next to the old one in the same area of land. The old man will be knocked down and in its place there will be new buildings built."

Scaroni further said that: "It's an extremely complicated process," Scaroni added. "It would be beautiful to have the Olympics' opening ceremony in the new San Siro, but we are not certain."

San Siro was was officially opened in 1926, and the facility was launched by AC Milan, while Inter joined them on the ground 19 years later.

Meanwhile, Milan mayor, Beppe Sala, said could have been in support of a redevelopment programme for San Siro.

He is, however, prepared to bow to the wishes of Milan and Inter and is looking forward to seeing the final proposals.

"Building a new stadium will be a very expensive undertaking, but I don't want to influence anything,” he said in early June when quizzed on the plans.

"I'm waiting to see the proposal from Inter and Milan. Hopefully it'll arrive before the holidays. In my opinion, San Siro is a wonderful facility."

