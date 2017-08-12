Home | News | General | Bridegroom falls down while dancing Zanku legwork at his traditional wedding

A Nigerian groom has gotten everyone talking after trying out the popular Zanku dance and then falling down while at it.

The groom, David Eniolade Gbamila took to Twitter to share the video of how he tried to 'gbe body' and then got himself into a hilarious mess on his wedding day. In the video, he is seen decked in a yellow aso oke with his wife beside him both flanked by friends and family members, dancing happily.

'All I did was gbese', he tweeted as he shares the beautiful video. See it below:

See reactions to the video below:

