Home | News | General | Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo spotted with basketball legend as they both make history (photo)

- Cristiano Ronaldo has met basketball legend Michael Jordan while on holiday

- The Juventus superstar shared the photo of him and the American on social media

- Ronaldo will work under new Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri next season in Italy

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to share an awesome photo of himself meeting basketball legend Michael Jordan.

After the 2018/19 season in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Italian Serie A title with Juventus, but suffered a disappointment in the Champions League.

He was impressive though in the Champions League for Juventus as they suffered an home defeat against Ajax to crash out.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

And after the season ended, Cristiano Ronaldo helped his country to win the Nations League beating Holland in the final.

After winning the Nations League title with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has been on vacation with his family.

During his vacation, he met Michael Jordan who is an American former professional basketball player and the principal owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association.

Ronaldo was so happy to have met Jordan claiming that they have both made history while captioning the photo he posted.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he has changed his approach to football since sealing a stunning switch from Real Madrid to Juventus last summer.

In an exclusive interview with Spanish outlet El Pais, Ronaldo revealed he no longer gets the buzz of dribbling when he gets on the pitch.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles will avoid World Cup mistakes at AFCON 2019 - John Ogu| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...