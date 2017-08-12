Home | News | General | Man United star Lukaku parties with a mystery woman in Los Angeles (photos)

- Romelu Lukaku who plays for Manchester United is currently on vacation in America

- He has been seen partying at plush 1Oak club in Los Angeles with an unknown woman

- The former Everton striker has been linked with a move to Italian club Inter Milan

Belgian football star Romelu Lukaku has been spotted in Los Angeles chatting with a mystery woman during a night out amid reports he is leaving Manchester United this summer.

There are reports that the former Everton striker has agreed deal to join Inter Milan although Manchester United have not confirmed it.

Lukaku has now been seen in America enjoying his break from football ahead of Manchester United's pre-season which will start next week.

The Belgium international hit the streets of Los Angeles at the weekend to party at plush 1Oak club.

And while at the party, an unknown woman was seen with Lukaku keeping his company and were also together joking outside the place after closing at around 2:30am according to UK Sun.

Lukaku and his entourage also showed off a fleet of swanky cars with their Lamborghini SUV, Ferrari and Range Rover all parked outside the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now said to be planning to sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly splashed out nearly £3 million on new house despite fears that the Belgian could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Romelu Lukaku's new pad is said to be just five miles away from Manchester United's training ground.

